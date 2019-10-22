



One person can make a difference in the lives of a nation. In this case, it’s with one pair of shoes at a time.

Emmanuel Ntibonera’s quiet life in the Democratic Republic of the Congo was shattered when the Great War of Africa plunged his homeland into chaos. Only a boy, Emmanuel’s childhood gave way to a daily fight for survival when his family was forced to flee and become refugees in Kenya.

After almost a decade of struggle, the Ntiboneras left Africa-and their fight for survival-behind. As miracle after miracle pulled his family from the brink of death, Emmanuel devoted his life to God’s work. Emmanuel went to college and built his own life in the Land of Opportunity. One day, he realized how far he had come without looking back. Emmanuel decided to leave the safe borders of America and trace his footsteps back to the life he’d left behind. Fifteen years after escaping the Congo, he returned to his homeland. What he discovered there-disease, extreme poverty, deficient infrastructure, and, worst of all, a prevalent spirit of hopelessness-changed his life forever, setting him on an ambitious mission.

The fact that countless Congolese were ravaged by infections from soil-transmitted diseases struck Emmanuel. He knew how they felt. He didn’t own his first pair of shoes until he was ten years old. Since he, like many Americans, had shoes collecting dust in the back of his closet, Emmanuel decided to put abandoned sneakers to good use. He started collecting gently used footwear to bring hope to his people. Together with his family, Emmanuel labored for two years until 10,000 pairs of shoes filled every inch of space in the family’s house. His work united thousands across the country, even attracting the attention of NBA star Steph Curry to help double the shoe collection in one day.

CONGO SOLE shows evangelical leaders, globally conscious human rights activists, students, and readers of all kinds not only a story of survival in the midst of unbelievable hardships, but how prayer and tenacious faith can change the course of a nation.