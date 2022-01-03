Lake in the Clouds #1
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Lake in the Clouds #1

by Emily March

Forever Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9781538707395

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: September 6th 2022

Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Women

PAGE COUNT: 368

ebook
"Feel good fiction [is] at its finest" (Susan Wiggs) in an exciting new series by the New York Times bestselling author of the Eternity Springs series!

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

"Feel-good fiction at its finest."—Susan Wiggs, New York Times bestselling author
"A brilliant writer you'll love."—Susan Mallery, New York Times bestselling author
"Emily March's stories are heart-wrenching and soul-satisfying."—Lisa Kleypas, New York Times bestselling author
"With passion, romance, and revealing moments that will touch your heart, Emily March takes readers on a journey where mistakes are redeemed and a more beautiful future is forged—one miracle at a time."—USA Today on the Eternal Springs series
Read More Read Less