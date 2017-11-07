Take in the young, vibrant scene of a city on the rise and learn what it really means to be a Yinzer with Moon Pittsburgh. Inside you’ll find:

Strategic itineraries for history buffs, families, budget travelers, and more, all accessible by bus, train, or public transit

The Top Sights and Unique Experiences: Get up close and personal with dinosaurs at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History, check out art and artifacts in Frick Park, and ponder iconic paintings at the Andy Warhol Museum. Take the incline train up Mount Washington or kayak along any of its three rivers. Explore the Cathedral of Learning at the University of Pittsburgh or cheer on the Steelers at Heinz Field

Get a Taste of the City: Feast on affordable Asian cuisine in the East End, eat a famous sandwich with fries inside at Primanti Bros, and try pierogis for a taste of traditional Pittsburgh

Bars and Nightlife: Sample a flight of craft brews under the stars at rooftop hotspot Biergarten, sip cocktails at a speakeasy, or rub elbows with regulars at a dive bar

Local insight from born and bred Pittsburgher Emily B. King

Day trips from Pittsburgh: Tube down the Youghiogheny River, explore vestiges of the Underground Railroad in southeastern Pennsylvania, or dig into apple pie in a backwoods diner

Maps and Tools like background information on the history and culture of the city, easy-to-read maps and neighborhood guides from the trendy Strip to high-end Shadyside

With Moon Pittsburgh’s practical tips and local know-how, you can experience the best of the city.





