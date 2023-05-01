Go to Hachette Book Group home
Keep Finance Personal
Ditch the “Shoulds” and the Shame and Rewrite Your Money Story
Ellyce Fulmore’s aha moment for her own financial health came when she realized that the reason she and so many others have struggled to pay off debt, find an apartment, or build savings has little to do with being “bad at money.” Instead, it has everything to do with not fully appreciating how their own identity and reality affects their financial decisions. Now in Keep Finance Personal, Ellyce shares outside the box advice that will help readers find the financial security and confidence they crave. With chapters focusing on the importance of safe spaces when dealing with your finances, personal values, couple dynamics (for any couple), vices and coping mechanisms, this is not your typical financial advice book. Ellyce asks readers to engage with how their upbringing, gender identity, and mental health impact their decisions, and guides them through self-exploration exercises that will lead them to a financial plan tailored to work for them.
This book is for the teenager who was kicked out for being gay, the lesbian couple searching for a place to rent, the neurodivergent person unable to keep their finances in order, the Black woman facing racism and sexism at her local bank—all the people that don’t fit into the mold that traditional finance advice is aimed at. Filled with interviews and from a diverse range of voices, Keep Finance Personal provides a path to develop a healthy money mindset, develop key money management skills, and understand the intersectionality of money and identity so you can take control of your financial life in authentic, empowered way.
