Spirit Riding Free: Lucky's Guide to Wintertime Whimsy
Celebrate winter with Lucky, and the rest of the PALs in this interactive guidebook that includes a giant poster, stencils, postcards, crafts, recipes, quizzes, games, and more!Read More
In this cozy guidebook, Lucky Prescott and her friends celebrate all the things they love about winter with the help of their trusty steeds! The PALs and other key characters from the hit Netflix show guide readers through pages of interactive quizzes about what gifts to give loved ones, recipes for holiday treats, easy-to-make winter crafts, and other seasonal games and activities! With nonfiction elements about horse care in cold weather and fun pop-out pieces, this guide is a holiday must-have for DreamWorks Animation’s Spirit Riding Free fans.
DreamWorks Spirit Riding Free © 2019 DreamWorks Animation LLC. All Rights Reserved.
