Spirit Riding Free: A Tricky Halloween

Celebrate Halloween with the PALs in this leveled reader based on an episode of DreamWorks’ Spirit Riding Free, complete with a bonus sheet of spooky stickers!

Snips won’t stop scaring Abigail! With the help of the Legend of Sadie Crouthers, the PALs decide to play a trick on Snips to get him to leave his sister alone. It’ll be the best Halloween ever!

Passport to Reading: Featuring a winning combination of favorite licensed characters and carefully controlled text–reading along or reading alone just got more fun with Passport to Reading! All books include a parent letter, word count, Guided Reading level, and number of sight words.

Level 2: Reading out Loud: encourages developing readers to sound out loud, includes more complex stories with simple vocabulary.

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Horses

On Sale: July 14th 2020

Price: $5.99 / $7.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780316495943

