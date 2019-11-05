Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Spirit Riding Free: A Tricky Halloween
Celebrate Halloween with the PALs in this leveled reader based on an episode of DreamWorks’ Spirit Riding Free, complete with a bonus sheet of spooky stickers!
Snips won’t stop scaring Abigail! With the help of the Legend of Sadie Crouthers, the PALs decide to play a trick on Snips to get him to leave his sister alone. It’ll be the best Halloween ever!
Passport to Reading: Featuring a winning combination of favorite licensed characters and carefully controlled text–reading along or reading alone just got more fun with Passport to Reading! All books include a parent letter, word count, Guided Reading level, and number of sight words.
Level 2: Reading out Loud: encourages developing readers to sound out loud, includes more complex stories with simple vocabulary.
DreamWorks Spirit Riding Free © 2020 DreamWorks Animation LLC. All Rights Reserved.
