Transform LeatherLuxe® Journal
Fitness Journal
Transform your life one healthy habit at a time!Read More
Change. Adjust. Modify. This LeatherLuxe® fitness journal is all about making improvements and becoming your best. Take the time to do the work, track progress, and transform your body and soul. Check boxes and journaling lines give you freedom to change in your own time and own way. The transform journal is a great tool to tackle your healthy New Year’s resolutions or kickstart new fitness goals any time of year.
Ellie Claire’s LeatherLuxe® material is paired with detailed burnishing plus four-color interior design to create a stunning journal. The rich feel of leather is finished with round corners to make this journal an extraordinary gift for yourself or someone you love.
FEATURES:
- Acid-free paper and ink
- Smythe-sewn binding
- Premium, thick, non-bleed paper
- Burnished design on cover
- Presentation page for personalization
- Ribbon marker
- Rounded corners
