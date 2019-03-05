Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Scribbles Journal

A quick note, a long story, a place to doodle the hours away-Scribbles inspires all this and more.

Little messages to inspire the heart are included on the pages of this streamlined softcover journal. Portable enough for lists and quick notes, yet thick enough for stories and goal setting. Scribble. Plan. Jot Down. Elaborate. Schedule. Live. Learn. Love this journal.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Journaling

On Sale: November 5th 2019

Price: $13.99 / $18.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 160

ISBN-13: 9781546014508

