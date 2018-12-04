Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Promises and Prayers® Journal
The promises of God are just a prayer away.
God has given believers promises from the beginning of time, promises of love and belonging. He speaks to our heart and encourages our prayerful conversation. Write the desires of your heart, prayer requests and answers, or the details of your day in this practical, lined journal.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use