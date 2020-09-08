Hello, Future! [Please be kind.] Hardcover Journal
Hello, Future! [Please be kind.] Hardcover Journal

Ellie Claire Gifts logo®

Diary / ISBN-13: 9781546015079

USD: $16.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: May 4th 2021

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Journaling

PAGE COUNT: 160

Diary

Whether you're adjusting to a new job, school, hometown, or spouse, this journal will help you bring your future into focus.

Step into the future with confidence! Dream big. Work hard. And embrace your destiny!

Features:

  • Acid-free paper and ink
  • Lay-flat binding, Smythe sewn
  • Premium, thick, non-bleed paper
  • Lightly ruled space for lists, dreams, plans
  • One quote appears on every spread
  • Presentation page for personalization
  • Ribbon marker
  • Full-color interior design
  • Expandable back pocket

What's Inside

Reader Reviews