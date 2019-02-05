Grateful & Blessed Journal

Count your blessings one-by-one in this elegant journal.
LeatherLuxe® sophistication mixed with durable fabric offer an elegant cover for a journal filled with blessing and gratefulness. It is perfect for lists of blessings, notes of thanks, and plans for future. General quotes provide inspiration without getting in the way.
LeatherLuxe® sophistication mixed with durable fabric offer an elegant cover for a journal filled with blessing and gratefulness. It is perfect for lists of blessings, notes of thanks, and plans for future. General quotes provide inspiration without getting in the way.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use