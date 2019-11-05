For I Know the Plans Hardcover Journal

Dot grid paper for plans, schedules, and to-do lists

Premium thick, acid-free, non-bleed paper

Cloth spines provides ultimate lay-flat binding

Full-color interior

Ribbon marker

Keepsake pocket

Elastic closure band

Presentation page for personalization

Based on the popular “For I know the plans I have for you” Bible verse found in Jeremiah, this DIY dotted journal is perfect for anyone who bullet journals, for organized planners, and for those who want to build a blueprint for their schedules, projects, budgets, dreams, and goals. Keep weekly or daily to-do lists, monitor habit trackers, or journal about the ups and downs of life–with no worry about shadowing or bleed through on the dot grid paper. Encouraging quotes and verses sprinkled throughout provide inspiration and motivation for your next big project.The fabric spine on Ellie Claire’s Deluxe Signature Journals allows them to lay flatter than anything on the market. They have the same gorgeous finishes, thick journaling paper, ribbon marker, and back pocket that Ellie Claire journals are known for, making them the perfect gift for any occasion.FEATURES: