Daily Mindfulness Journal

A journal for minding the moments by being present in mind, body, and soul.

Mindfulness is simply being aware of what is happening around you right now. It is being present in the moments, not lost in thought, worry, or regret. It is living on purpose and paying attention to the full circle of life. Jot down your ideas, meditations, and prayers that keep you mindful of every amazing moment.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Journaling

On Sale: July 23rd 2019

Price: $10.99 / $14.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 160

ISBN-13: 9781633262140

Ellie Claire Gifts logo®
Diary
