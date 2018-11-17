Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Daily Mindfulness Journal
A journal for minding the moments by being present in mind, body, and soul.Read More
Mindfulness is simply being aware of what is happening around you right now. It is being present in the moments, not lost in thought, worry, or regret. It is living on purpose and paying attention to the full circle of life. Jot down your ideas, meditations, and prayers that keep you mindful of every amazing moment.
