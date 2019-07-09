Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Act Justly, Love Mercy, and Walk Humbly Hardcover Journal

This classic journal based on Micah 6:8 will inspire you to act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly with God.

Based on a timeless Bible verse, this simple journal features inspirational quotes and other popular Scriptures on each lightly lined spread. Use it for reflecting on the day’s events, journaling Bible study notes, or to fortify your quiet time.

Ellie Claire’s Signature Journals have elegant touches that make for a memorable gift for family, friends, or acquaintances. With a lay-flat binding, premium, acid-free, non-bleed paper, full-color interior design, ribbon marker, and keepsake pocket, each Signature Journal has exquisitely crafted content and luxury finishes that elevate it to a new level.

FEATURES:
  • Lay-flat binding
  • Premium thick, acid-free, non-bleed paper
  • Full-color interior
  • Ribbon marker
  • Presentation page for personalization
  • Includes inspirational quotes and Scripture
  • Keepsake pocket
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Journaling

On Sale: March 31st 2020

Price: $15.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 160

ISBN-13: 9781546015291

Signature Journal