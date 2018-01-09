Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rule
Three Dark Crowns meets Pretty Little Liars in this sensational and striking new fantasy from debut author Ellen Goodlett.Read More
Three girls. Three deadly secrets. Only one can wear the crown.
The king is dying, his heir has just been murdered, and rebellion brews in the east. But the kingdom of Kolonya and the outer Reaches has one last option before it descends into leaderless chaos.
Or rather, three unexpected options.
Zofi has spent her entire life trekking through the outer Reaches with her band of Travelers. She would do anything to protect the band, her family. But no one can ever find out how far she’s already gone.
Akeylah was raised in the Eastern Reach, surrounded by whispers of rebellion and abused by her father. Desperate to escape, she makes a decision that threatens the whole kingdom.
Ren grew up in Kolonya, serving as a lady’s maid and scheming her way out of the servants’ chambers. But one such plot could get her hung for treason if anyone ever discovers what she’s done.
When the king summons the girls, they arrive expecting arrest or even execution. Instead they learn the truth: they are his illegitimate daughters, and one must become his new heir. But someone in Kolonya knows their secrets, and that someone will stop at nothing to keep the sisters from their destiny… to rule.
Magic, mystery, and blackmail abound in the first book of this sensational and striking fantasy duology.
Three girls. Three deadly secrets. Only one can wear the crown.
The king is dying, his heir has just been murdered, and rebellion brews in the east. But the kingdom of Kolonya and the outer Reaches has one last option before it descends into leaderless chaos.
Or rather, three unexpected options.
Zofi has spent her entire life trekking through the outer Reaches with her band of Travelers. She would do anything to protect the band, her family. But no one can ever find out how far she’s already gone.
Akeylah was raised in the Eastern Reach, surrounded by whispers of rebellion and abused by her father. Desperate to escape, she makes a decision that threatens the whole kingdom.
Ren grew up in Kolonya, serving as a lady’s maid and scheming her way out of the servants’ chambers. But one such plot could get her hung for treason if anyone ever discovers what she’s done.
When the king summons the girls, they arrive expecting arrest or even execution. Instead they learn the truth: they are his illegitimate daughters, and one must become his new heir. But someone in Kolonya knows their secrets, and that someone will stop at nothing to keep the sisters from their destiny… to rule.
Magic, mystery, and blackmail abound in the first book of this sensational and striking fantasy duology.
Praise
"Rule delivers dazzling magic, suspenseful court intrigue, and pulse-pounding surprises. A treat for fans of richly layered fantasy!"—Elly Blake, New York Times bestselling author of the Frostblood Saga
"Goodlett treats readers to juicy gossip, court intrigue, and danger. [Her] worldbuilding is detailed and politically astute......providing a satisfying build toward a cliffhanger ending."—Publishers Weekly
"Goodlett weaves an absorbing narrative of political intrigue, friendship, and romance...the cliffhanger conclusion will leave readers desperate for the next volume."—BCCB
"An epic fantasy adventure...[with] death threats, political intrigue, and just the right amount of romance. A great purchase for libraries with strong readers and fantasy lovers."—SLJ
"At its heart this is a mystery story, one that keeps doling out clues that steadily ratchets up the tension...a good choice for teens who enjoy stories about royal mystery and intrigue."—SLC
"Rule is an exhilarating, fresh fantasy full of complicated and authentic female characters navigating court politics, blackmail, forbidden romance, and their own dark pasts. With breakneck pacing and a toe-curlingly good queer romance, Rule is sure to satisfy."—Lindsay Smith, author of Sekret and Web of Frost
"Rule is a such a propulsive, richly imagined, and sexy debut that you'll be reading 'just one more page' way past your bedtime."—Corrie Wang, author of The Takedown
"The fast-paced plot makes for an engaging read... Refreshing."—Kirkus Reviews