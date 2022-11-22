Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+
Seriously...I'm Kidding
~b~>With the winning, upbeat candor that has made her show on of the most popular and honored daytime shows on the air, beloved talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres shares her views on life, love, and American Idol.
“I’ve experienced a whole lot the last few years and I have a lot to share. So I hope that you’ll take a moment to sit back, relax and enjoy the words I’ve put together for you in this book. I think you’ll find I’ve left no stone unturned, no door unopened, no window unbroken, no rug unvacuumed, no ivories untickled. What I’m saying is, let us begin, shall we?”span
Seriously… I’m Kidding is a lively, hilarious, and often sweetly poignant look at the life of the much-loved entertainer as she opens up about her personal life, her talk show, and more.
“DeGeneres’s amiably oddball riffs on everything from kale to catwalks to Jesus will make fans smile.” — People
“Whatever the topic, DeGeneres’s compulsively readable style will appeal to fans old and new.” – Publishers Weekly
“Fans will not be disappointed…[DeGeneres’s] trademark wit and openness shine through and through.” — Kirkus
