Miraculous: Monster Madness!

Perfect for spook-tacular Halloween reading, join Marinette and friends in this hair-raising leveled reader based on Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, as seen on the Disney channel, Netflix, and Disney+! Includes a bonus sheet of stickers!





While filming a scary movie for Marinette’s class, Hawk Moth turns the lead actress into a supervillain that feeds on fear! Can Ladybug and Cat Noir stop this movie monster before she ruins their film? Join Marinette and Adrien as they save the day in this spooky leveled reader featuring a bonus sheet of stickers!





Passport to Reading: Featuring a winning combination of favorite licensed characters and carefully controlled text–reading along or reading alone just got more fun with Passport to Reading! All books include a parent letter, word count, Guided Reading level, and number of sight words.





Level 2: Reading out Loud: encourages developing readers to sound out loud, includes more complex stories with simple vocabulary.