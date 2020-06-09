Miraculous: Friends, Foes, and Heroes

Meet Marinette and Adrien, along with their friends, foes, and fellow heroes in this leveled reader based on Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, as seen on Disney! Includes a bonus sheet of stickers!





Dive into the world of Ladybug and Cat Noir in this leveled reader featuring a bonus sheet of stickers! Meet Marinette and Adrien’s kwamis, Tikki and Plagg, and their friends, Alya and Nino. Learn about Hawk Moth’s akumas and the times he’s transformed each of them! By day, Marinette and Adrien are teens living normal lives. But by night, they turn into Ladybug and Cat Noir and work together to keep Paris safe from the mysterious Hawk Moth.





Passport to Reading: Featuring a winning combination of favorite licensed characters and carefully controlled text–reading along or reading alone just got more fun with Passport to Reading! All books include a parent letter, word count, Guided Reading level, and number of sight words.





Level 2: Reading out Loud: encourages developing readers to sound out loud, includes more complex stories with simple vocabulary.





Miraculous(TM) is a trademark of ZAGTOON – Method. © 2021 ZAGTOON – METHOD ANIMATION – TOEI ANIMATION – SAMG – SK BROADBAND – AB INTERNATIONAL – DE AGOSTINI EDITORE S.p.A. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.







