Miraculous: Crushed by Cupid

Fall in love with this Valentine's Day leveled reader based on Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, as seen on the Disney channel, Netflix, and Disney+! Includes a bonus sheet of stickers!



Love is in the air! Marinette wants to tell Adrien that she likes him, but a supervillain named Dark Cupid is trying to ruin everyone's relationships. Can Ladybug and Cat Noir stop this heartbreaker before it's too late? Join Marinette and Adrien as they save the day in this love-filled level reader featuring a sheet of cute stickers!



Passport to Reading: Featuring a winning combination of favorite licensed characters and carefully controlled text—reading along or reading alone just got more fun with Passport to Reading! All books include a parent letter, word count, Guided Reading level, and number of sight words.



Level 2: Reading out Loud: encourages developing readers to sound out loud, includes more complex stories with simple vocabulary.



