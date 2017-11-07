Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Secret Agents Jack and Max Stalwart
The Fate of the Irish Treasure: Ireland (Book 3)
The third jet-setting installment in the thrilling award-winning chapter book series Secret Agents Jack and Max Stalwart, by Elizabeth Singer Hunt (Secret Agent Jack Stalwart). Now Jack teams up with his older brother Max to solve an intriguing Irish mystery, using their special training as secret agents.Read More
Ireland’s greatest national treasure, the sacred Book of Kells, vanishes from a library in Dublin. Clues point to the Mastermind being involved. Will Jack and Max be able to find the Book and uncover the Mastermind’s identity before he strikes again?
Praise for the new series:
"A handselling favorite as well as a go-to choice in schools for reluctant readers."—Publishers Weekly
Praise for the original series:
"Extremely exciting."
—The Guardian
"Informative, action-packed, and great fun."
—The Children's Book Review
