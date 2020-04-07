Smarter Tomorrow

Testing the positive (and negative!) effects of electrical stimulation, nicotine, video games, and little-known beverages from the Amazon and the Pacific islands.

Using a 9v battery to send a small current through the brain to see how it improved mental processing speed.

A hunt for the root causes of brain fog using tests of brainwaves, blood, allergic responses, heart rate, breath output, and sleep.

A decade ago, MIT and Harvard-trained researcher Elizabeth Ricker set out to answer a provocative question: if you had only 15 minutes a day, no prescriptions, and a tiny budget, what tools could you use to measurably upgrade your brain?shares the spoils of Ricker’s around-the-world quest to answer that question. After distilling insights from hundreds of research studies and interviews, Ricker tests everything on herself. Some experiments fail hilariously — but others completely transform her cognition. Ricker is able to sharpen her memory, up her attention span, boost her mood, and kill her brain fog.Some of Ricker’s experiments include:Join Ricker for a wild and edifying romp through the cutting-edge world of neuroscience and biohacking. Along the way, you’ll encounter Olympic athletes, game show contestants, memory savants, CEOs, and scientists. You’ll learn the science behind human guinea pigging — and why self-experiments are the antidote to the frustrating, one-size-fits-all solutions that have failed our brains for so long. You’ll also learn about abilities that Ricker dubs the new IQ, the new EQ, and the “say to do” score. By the end, you’ll have a step-by-step guide for setting up and carrying out your own neurohacking experiments.Join a growing, global movement of neurohackers revolutionizing their careers and relationships. Let this book change the first 15 minutes of your day, and it may change the rest of your life along with it.