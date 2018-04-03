Immerse yourself in NorCal’s diverse cities, quaint historic towns, towering forests, and stunning coastline with Moon Northern California. Inside you’ll find:

Strategic, flexible itineraries from three days in San Francisco to two days in Yosemite, designed for road trippers, outdoor adventurers, culture mavens, foodies, and more

from three days in San Francisco to two days in Yosemite, designed for road trippers, outdoor adventurers, culture mavens, foodies, and more How to plan a Northern California road trip, with detailed mileage and driving times for trips to the North Coast, Shasta and Lassen, and the Gold Country

with detailed mileage and driving times for trips to the North Coast, Shasta and Lassen, and the Gold Country Unique experiences and can’t-miss highlights: Explore a Gold Rush-era ghost town, stroll the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, or crest San Francisco’s steep hills on a historic cable car. Visit the Bay Area’s world-class museums, learn something new at the Capitol Building in Sacramento, or watch the otters play at the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Climb Yosemite’s granite peaks, hike among the redwoods in Sequoia and Kings Canyon, ski Tahoe’s pristine powdery slopes, or catch a peek of the condors in Big Sur. Sample reds, whites, and rosés in wine country, savor an authentic Mission burrito, or enjoy a romantic dinner of fresh seafood as the sun sets over the Pacific

Explore a Gold Rush-era ghost town, stroll the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, or crest San Francisco’s steep hills on a historic cable car. Visit the Bay Area’s world-class museums, learn something new at the Capitol Building in Sacramento, or watch the otters play at the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Climb Yosemite’s granite peaks, hike among the redwoods in Sequoia and Kings Canyon, ski Tahoe’s pristine powdery slopes, or catch a peek of the condors in Big Sur. Sample reds, whites, and rosés in wine country, savor an authentic Mission burrito, or enjoy a romantic dinner of fresh seafood as the sun sets over the Pacific Expert advice from NorCal native Elizabeth Linhart Veneman on where to stay, where to eat, and how get around

from NorCal native Elizabeth Linhart Veneman on where to stay, where to eat, and how get around Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout

Handy tips for LGBTQ visitors, international travelers, families with children, seniors, and travelers with disabilities

for LGBTQ visitors, international travelers, families with children, seniors, and travelers with disabilities Background information on the landscape, wildlife, history, and culture

on the landscape, wildlife, history, and culture Full coverage of San Francisco and the Bay Area, Wine Country, the North Coast, Shasta and Lassen, Lake Tahoe, Sacramento and Gold Country, Yosemite and the Eastern Sierra, the Central Coast, and Sequoia and Kings Canyon

With Moon Northern California’s practical tips and local insight, you can plan your trip your way.





Exploring more of the Golden State? Check out Moon California or Moon California Road Trip. For an epic outdoor adventure, pick up Moon California Camping or Moon Yosemite, Sequoia & Kings Canyon.