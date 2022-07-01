Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Steak and Cake
More Than 100 Recipes to Make Any Meal a Smash Hit
Description
Discover just how luscious and indulgent both steak and cake can be with Elizabeth Karmel, Southern baker extraordinaire and one of America’s leading pitmasters.
Let them eat cake—and steak! This unique cookbook shares more than 100 recipes that beg to be prepared, paired, and eaten with pure joy. How about a Cowboy Steak with Whiskey Butter followed by a Whiskey Buttermilk Bundt Cake? Or a Porterhouse for Two with My Mother’s Freshly Grated Coconut Cake? Or mix and match yourself—maybe an Indoor/Outdoor Tomahawk Steak paired with a Classic Key Lime Cheesecake?
Not only will you find some of the best recipes ever for steak—and steakhouse sides and sauces—and those all-butter-eggs-and-sugar cakes, but you will also pick up tips and tricks for choosing and cooking steaks and baking cakes. The result is an instant dinner party, the kind of universally loved meal that makes any and every occasion special.
What's Inside
Praise
"Every dish is decadent; every match of meat and sweet, delicious.” — Booklist, Starred Review
"Wonderfully indulgent cookbook...Karmel's teaching skills truly shine in the book's final 50 pages, where she presents excellent primers on the basics of steak and cake preparation. Whether smothered in onions or covered in frosting, Karmel's offerings are as rich as they are satisfying."—Publishers Weekly
“[Karmel] ingeniously pairs the entrées with dessert recipes, like Bob’s Steak Au Poivre with a Poppy-Seed Cake. It’s perfect for the holiday, as she writes in the intro, ‘steak and cake turn any day, and any occasion, into a special one.’” — The Daily Beast
"Home cooks at all levels will be empowered by this cookbook's clear step-by-step instructions, as well as the included primers outlining all the basics for each." —Library Journal
“In her long career, Elizabeth Karmel has helped us grill hotter, barbecue smokier, and build big flavors whatever we cook. Her latest book combines two epic American foods in one poetic mashup. A must have whether you’re a hard core carnivore or an inveterate sweet tooth.”
—Steven Raichlen
“Steak and Cake” is a keeper — wonderful steak preparations and yummy cake recipes, all written with easy-to-follow instructions and illustrated with full-color photographs.” — The Advocate
