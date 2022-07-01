"Every dish is decadent; every match of meat and sweet, delicious.” — Booklist, Starred Review



"Wonderfully indulgent cookbook...Karmel's teaching skills truly shine in the book's final 50 pages, where she presents excellent primers on the basics of steak and cake preparation. Whether smothered in onions or covered in frosting, Karmel's offerings are as rich as they are satisfying."—Publishers Weekly



“[Karmel] ingeniously pairs the entrées with dessert recipes, like Bob’s Steak Au Poivre with a Poppy-Seed Cake. It’s perfect for the holiday, as she writes in the intro, ‘steak and cake turn any day, and any occasion, into a special one.’” — The Daily Beast



"Home cooks at all levels will be empowered by this cookbook's clear step-by-step instructions, as well as the included primers outlining all the basics for each." —Library Journal



“In her long career, Elizabeth Karmel has helped us grill hotter, barbecue smokier, and build big flavors whatever we cook. Her latest book combines two epic American foods in one poetic mashup. A must have whether you’re a hard core carnivore or an inveterate sweet tooth.”

—Steven Raichlen



“Steak and Cake” is a keeper — wonderful steak preparations and yummy cake recipes, all written with easy-to-follow instructions and illustrated with full-color photographs.” — The Advocate



