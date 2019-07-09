The Activist Mommy, a social media sensation with over 70 million video views, leads the way for today’s Christians in the culture war.





News headlines point to a world that has gone stark-raving mad. Right is wrong and wrong is right. Religious liberty is under attack. Gender identity and fluidity is not only accepted but encouraged. Same-sex marriage is embraced by some churches. Deviant sexual practices are taught in schools. Hundreds of thousands of babies are aborted annually. “No more!” cries Elizabeth Johnston (aka The Activist Mommy), who has made Christian activism a calling for her life and her family. In Not on My Watch, Johnston courageously defends the timeless truths of God’s Word and inspires and encourages other Christians to unite in winning this war for our children, our morals, our freedom, and our culture.