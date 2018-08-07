Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
For the Love of Peanuts
Contemporary Artists Reimagine the Iconic Characters of Charles M. Schulz
A gorgeous, coffee-table collection that captures the energy, excitement, and, of course, the love, behind Peanuts first-ever partnership and public art exhibition with seven major internationally renowned artists including Nina Chanel Abney, AVAF (Assume Vivid Astro Focus), FriendsWithYou, Mr. A (Andre Saraiva), Tomokazu Matsuyama, Rob Pruitt, and Kenny Scharf.
Launched in early 2018, the Peanuts Global Artist Collective–which features dozens of specially commissioned pieces by seven high-profile distinguished artists–has been an international sensation that includes major public art displays in more than seven cities around the world, as well as product and retail partnerships.
The artists selected to reinterpret the work of Charles Schulz are Nina Chanel Abney, AVAF (Assume Vivid Astro Focus), FriendsWithYou, Mr. A (Andre Saraiva), Tomokazu Matsuyama, Rob Pruitt, and Kenny Scharf.
This beautifully designed and illustrated tie-in book collects the original works by each artist as well as interviews and information on what inspired their unique and delightful renditions of our favorite Peanuts characters. It also includes behind-the-scenes imagery and rarely seen material from the Peanuts archive.
"For the Love of Peanuts presents the work of the Peanuts Global Artist Collective, a group of seven contemporary artists commissioned to create murals honoring the life and characters of Peanuts creator Charles Schulz."—Publishers Weekly, Spring Announcements feature