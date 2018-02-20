Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Winter Storms

Instant National Bestseller

Gather under the mistletoe for another round of caroling with the Quinn family in this heartwarming third addition to Elin Hilderbrand’s bestselling Winter Street series.

Some of the stormy weather of the past few seasons seems to have finally lifted for the Quinns. After a year apart, and an ill-fated affair with the Winter Street Inn’s old Santa Claus, Mitzi has returned to rule the roost; Patrick is about to be released from prison; Kevin has a successful new business and is finally ready to tie the knot with Isabelle; and best of all, there’s hopeful news about Bart, who has been captured by enemy forces in Afghanistan.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t a few dark clouds on the horizon. Kelley has recently survived a health scare; Jennifer can’t quite shake her addiction to the drugs she used as a crutch while Patrick was in jail; and Ava still can’t decide between the two lovers that she’s been juggling with limited success. However, if there’s one holiday that brings the Quinn family together to give thanks for the good times, it’s Christmas. And this year promises to be a celebration unlike any other as the Quinns prepare to host Kevin and Isabelle’s wedding at the inn. But as the special day approaches, a historic once-in-a-century blizzard bears down on Nantucket, threatening to keep the Quinns away from the place–and the people–they love most. Before the snow clears, the Quinns will have to survive enough upheavals to send anyone running for the spiked eggnog, in this touching novel that proves that when the holidays roll around, you can always go home again.
Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Contemporary Women

On Sale: September 25th 2018

Price: $7.99 / $10.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 224

ISBN-13: 9780316449489

Little Brown and Company Logo
Elin Hilderbrand is a mother of three, an avid runner, reader, and traveler, and the author of twenty-three novels. She grew up outside Philadelphia, and has lived on Nantucket for more than twenty years.

Reader Reviews

Praise

PRAISE FOR WINTER STORMS:
"[Hilderbrand] expertly meshes everything together so that peace exists within each character and within the family dynamic...The queen of the romance novel is on top of her game, and she won't let you down."—Vivian Payton, Book Reporter
"[A] dishy and readable conclusion to the Winter Street trilogy, with some luxurious details adding a touch of glamour to the drama."—Booklist
"A series only works when the characters are worth following over the long haul, and Hilderbrand is a master, making for a satisfying conclusion to her Christmas at the Inn story."
Kirkus
PRAISE FOR WINTER STROLL:

"Hilderbrand juggles an ensemble cast and successfully weaves together many bittersweet story threads, tying up just enough of them to keep readers anticipating another sequel."
Kathleen Gerard, Shelf Awareness
PRAISE FOR WINTER STREET:

"A holiday package filled with humor, romance, and realism."—Jocelyn McClurg
"The holidays wouldn't be complete without a little family dysfunction, and Hilderbrand writes it well."—Library Journal
"Winter Street...[will] get you in the holiday mood."—Kirkus Reviews
