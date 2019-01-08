Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Winter Solstice

Winter Solstice

by

*The USA Today Bestseller*


Raise one last glass with the Quinn Family at the Winter Street Inn.

It’s been too long since the entire Quinn family has been able to celebrate the holidays under the same roof, but that’s about to change. With Bart back safe and sound from Afghanistan, the Quinns are preparing for a holiday more joyous than any they’ve experienced in years. And Bart’s safe return isn’t the family’s only good news: Kevin is enjoying married life with Isabelle; Patrick is getting back on his feet after paying his debt to society; Ava thinks she’s finally found the love of her life; and Kelly is thrilled to see his family reunited at last. But it just wouldn’t be a Quinn family gathering if things went smoothly. A celebration of everything we love–and some of the things we endure–about the holidays, WINTER SOLSTICE is Elin Hilderbrand at her festive best.

Follow the Quinn family through the entire Winter Street Series:

  • Winter Street
  • Winter Stroll
  • Winter Storms
  • Winter Solstice

Read More

Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Contemporary Women

On Sale: September 24th 2019

Price: $7.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 224

ISBN-13: 9780316435475

Little Brown and Company Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

PRAISE FOR WINTER STORMS:
"Hilderbrand has quickly put her witty and at times profound stamp on the Christmas genre."—Kirkus
"[Hilderbrand] expertly meshes everything together so that peace exists within each character and within the family dynamic...The queen of the romance novel is on top of her game, and she won't let you down."—Vivian Payton, Book Reporter
"[A] dishy and readable conclusion to the Winter Street trilogy, with some luxurious details adding a touch of glamour to the drama."—Booklist
"A series only works when the characters are worth following over the long haul, and Hilderbrand is a master, making for a satisfying conclusion to her Christmas at the Inn story."
Kirkus
PRAISE FOR WINTER STROLL:

"Hilderbrand juggles an ensemble cast and successfully weaves together many bittersweet story threads, tying up just enough of them to keep readers anticipating another sequel."
Kathleen Gerard, Shelf Awareness
PRAISE FOR WINTER STREET:

"A holiday package filled with humor, romance, and realism."—Jocelyn McClurg
"The holidays wouldn't be complete without a little family dysfunction, and Hilderbrand writes it well."—Library Journal
"Winter Street...[will] get you in the holiday mood."—Kirkus Reviews
Read More Read Less

Winter Street