Troubles in Paradise

Travel to the bright Caribbean for love, romance, and passion in this sizzling summer read from a nationally bestselling author and "Queen of the Summer Novel" (People).After uprooting her life in the States, Irene Steele has just settled in at the villa on St. John where her husband Russ had been living a double life. But a visit from the FBI shakes her foundations, and Irene once again learns just how little she knew about the man she loved.
With help from their friends, Irene and her sons set up their lives while evidence mounts that the helicopter crash that killed Russ may not have been an accident. Meanwhile, the island watches this drama unfold—including the driver of a Jeep with tinted windows who seems to be shadowing the Steele family.
As a storm gathers strength in the Atlantic, surprises are in store for the Steeles: help from a mysterious source, and a new beginning in the paradise that has become their home. At last all will be revealed about the secrets and lies that brought Irene and her sons to St. John—and the truth that transformed them all.
"What do you do once you've become queen of the Summer novel and mastered the art of the Christmas novel? You start a new series, of course! This Fall, the incomparable Elin Hilderbrand brings us to St. John for the first novel in her new The Paradise series...Another compulsively readable hit by Hilderbrand."—Brenda Janowitz, PopSugar
"A new series from Nantucket author Elin Hilderbrand-that's set in St. John!"—Modern Mrs. Darcy
"With great verve, [Hilderbrand] has done it again . . . She is witty and engaging, and keeps her readers intrigued with a memorable set of characters. . . . Be prepared to read a fast-paced and entertaining novel for several hours, which will keep you longing for the second book in the series."—Bookreporter
"The perfect vacation read."—Hasty Book List
"As she does in her books set on Nantucket, Hilderbrand excels at establishing a setting (the food! the luxury! the sea turtles!) that will inspire wanderlust...Hilderbrand is the queen of the summer blockbuster; her fans will be thrilled that she's looking to take on winter."—Susan Maguire, Booklist
"This fast-paced novel offers the voices of several different characters, as well as a hefty load of intrigue."—Nancy Carty Lepri, New York Journal of Books