Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Perfect Couple
From New York Times bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand, comes a novel about the many ways family can fill our lives with love…if they don’t kill us first.Read More
*New York Times bestseller*
It’s Nantucket wedding season, also known as summer-the sight of a bride racing down Main Street is as common as the sun setting at Madaket Beach. The Otis-Winbury wedding promises to be an event to remember: the groom’s wealthy parents have spared no expense to host a lavish ceremony at their oceanfront estate.
*New York Times bestseller*
It’s Nantucket wedding season, also known as summer-the sight of a bride racing down Main Street is as common as the sun setting at Madaket Beach. The Otis-Winbury wedding promises to be an event to remember: the groom’s wealthy parents have spared no expense to host a lavish ceremony at their oceanfront estate.
But it’s going to be memorable for all the wrong reasons after tragedy strikes: a body is discovered in Nantucket Harbor just hours before the ceremony-and everyone in the wedding party is suddenly a suspect. As Chief of Police Ed Kapenash interviews the bride, the groom, the groom’s famous mystery-novelist mother, and even a member of his own family, he discovers that every wedding is a minefield-and no couple is perfect. Featuring beloved characters from The Castaways, Beautiful Day, and A Summer Affair, The Perfect Couple proves once again that Elin Hilderbrand is the queen of the summer beach read.
Edition: Unabridged
Events
July 2019
-
Signing @ Barnes & Noble
150 W Swedesford Rd, Devon PA
-
Brewster Bookstore
2648 Main St, Brewster MA
August 2019
-
Bunch of Grapes
23 Main St, Vineyard Haven MA
-
BookTowne @ Parker House
290 1st Ave, Sea Girt NJ
-
RJ Julia Event
768 Boston Post Rd, Madison CT
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A quintessential summer read."—People
"One of this summer's must-reads that is all at once quick paced, compulsively readable, and thought provoking. An entertaining yet observant look at the surprising secrets that can fester and erupt in marriage."—Patriot-Ledger
"a fantastic and clever whodunit that keeps readers in suspense throughout the entire book...Hilderbrand's books keep getting better and better as they're well thought out and meticulously written."—Bookreporter
"This is one beach read you won't be able to put down as the investigation unfolds."—Brides.com
"Elin Hilderbrand's fans can expect a twist on the beach this summer with her new book"—CBS News
"a sizzling summer read fans won't want to miss"—Bustle
"We've been saying this for a while, but it bears repeating that Elin Hilderbrand is the queen of summer reading."—Amazon Book Review
"The Perfect Couple proves that Elin Hilderbrand is the queen of the summer beach read"—WFMY News 2
"Readers can open [Hilderbrand's] latest with complete confidence that it will deliver everything we expect: terrific clothes and food, smart humor, fun plot, Nantucket atmosphere, connections to the characters of preceding novels, and warmth in relationships evoked to beautifully it gets you right there...Sink into this book like a hot, scented bath...a delicious, relaxing pleasure. And a clever whodunit at the same time."—Kirkus, Starred Review
"Hilderbrand throws enough curveballs to keep readers guessing, but not too many, maintaining the breezy pace her novels are known for. The mystery element is new, but The Perfect Couple is classic Hilderbrand."—Booklist
"The Perfect Couple is the must read of the Summer - it's Elin Hilderbrand's best book yet"—Pop Sugar, "The 25 New Books to Put in Your Beach Bag This Summer"
"Secrets begin to come out as the families and local police officers realize that no couple is as perfect as they might seem"—Good Housekeeping, 25 Best New Books for Summer
PRAISE FOR HERE'S TO US:
"Beautiful people, dysfunctional families and Nantucket: That's Hilderbrand territory, and it wouldn't be summer without a visit...[Here's to Us is] just the thing for a day by the sea."
—Kim Hubbard, People
—Kim Hubbard, People
"It must be summer: Hilderbrand is back with a new beach read."
—Jocelyn McClurg, USA Today
—Jocelyn McClurg, USA Today
"The must read that will be in everyone's beach bag this summer."
—Brenda Janowitz, Popsugar
—Brenda Janowitz, Popsugar
"The queen of the summer beach read...keeps the title with another light-as-air Nantucket-centered tome."
—New York Post
—New York Post
"No one captures the flavor and experience of a summer place--the outdoor showers, the seafood, the sand in the floorboards--like Hilderbrand."
—Kirkus
—Kirkus
"Hilderbrand is a master when it comes to writing the quintessential summer read and her offering this summer, Here's to Us, is no exception."
—Laurie Higgins, Wicked Local.com
—Laurie Higgins, Wicked Local.com
"The book immediately draws you in with its scenic descriptions of the island and the Page Six-worthy life of a famous rock star chef. A comfy beach chair and Here's to Us is the perfect recipe for a delectable reading experience."
—Bronwyn Miller, BookReporter
—Bronwyn Miller, BookReporter
"The perfect summer read...Fans of delectable summer reads and romances with a touch of tragedy will love this latest Hilderbrand novel, a perfect companion for a sunny summer morning and a bowl of something sweet."
—Tara Sonin, B&N Reads
—Tara Sonin, B&N Reads
"Queen of the summer beach read."
—Lambeth Hochwald, Parade
—Lambeth Hochwald, Parade
"The bestselling author of The Rumor pens yet another must-pack beach read--this time about forgiveness, unlikely friendships and the experiences that unite us."
—Ava Baccari, Hello Canada
—Ava Baccari, Hello Canada
"Here's to Us will spice up your vacation...You won't be able to put the pages down as the lies, tears, accusations and drama pile up in this crowded cottage."
—YourTango.com
—YourTango.com
"An absolutely addictive read...written with such exquisite attention to detail, you'll practically smell the salt air and feel the sand beneath your feet."
—Georgea Kovanis, Detroit Free Press
—Georgea Kovanis, Detroit Free Press