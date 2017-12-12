The instant New York Times bestseller is "a fun, delightful, un-putdownable novel" about two identical twin sisters who couldn't look more alike . . . or live more differently (PopSugar).
Nantucket is only eleven miles away from Martha's Vineyard. But they may as well be worlds apart for estranged twin sisters Harper and Tabitha Frost.
After not speaking for more than a decade, Harper and Tabitha switch islands-and lives-to save what's left of their splintered family. But the twins quickly discover that the secrets, lies, and gossip they thought they'd outrun can travel between islands just as easily as they can. Will Harper and Tabitha be able to bury the hatchet and end their sibling rivalry once and for all?
Before the last beach picnic of the season, there will be enough old resentments, new loves, and cases of mistaken identity to make this the most talked-about summer that Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket have experienced in ages.
"Parent Trap vibes with an adult twist…One of Hilderbrand's most binge-worthy confections." —Elisabeth Egan, New York Times
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for THE IDENTICALS:
"A sun-drenched treat."
—Kim Hubbard, People
—Kim Hubbard, People
"Another Hilderbrand beach hit."
—Jocelyn McClurg, USA Today, 10 Hot Books You Won't Want to Miss This Summer
—Jocelyn McClurg, USA Today, 10 Hot Books You Won't Want to Miss This Summer
"A fun, delightful, un-put-downable novel by the undisputed queen of the beach read."—Brenda Janowitz, Popsugar
"Reading the latest Hilderbrand novel is as big a part of my summer vacation as a late afternoon glass of wine... she does a lovely job of describing life on the island of Nantucket."
—Georgea Kovanis, The Detroit Free Press
—Georgea Kovanis, The Detroit Free Press
"Made-for-the-beach escapism."
—Jane Henderson, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch
—Jane Henderson, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch
"The Identicals is her best one yet. From the very start, her descriptions of life on both islands are rich and full of detail. She writes cleverly and leaves no stone unturned, thinking everything through so methodically, and her imagination is endless."
—Vivian Payton, Book Reporter
—Vivian Payton, Book Reporter
"The writer's seemingly boundless inventiveness has also extended to her fresh characters and plotting in each new book...The Identicals will delight longtime readers of the novelist as it brings new fans into the tent."
—Joe Meyers, CT News
—Joe Meyers, CT News
"They call Nantucket native Elin Hilderbrand queen of the summer novel for a reason; the islands themselves have so much personality in these pages that it feels like very realistic escapist fiction."
—Modern Mrs. Darcy
—Modern Mrs. Darcy
"Engaging family relationships mixed with vivid landscape descriptions create an effortless read."
—Library Journal
—Library Journal
"I was captivated. I finished it in a day...I longed to stay forever in fake-real Nantucket with Tabitha and Harper and Eleanor and Ainsley."—Sam Anderson, New York Times Magazine
"Hilderbrand is the queen of the smart beach read, and her latest is no exception."—Entertainment Weekly
