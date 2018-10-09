Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Summer of '69

Summer of '69

by

Four siblings experience the drama, intrigue, and upheaval of a summer when everything changed, in New York Times bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand’s first historical novel Welcome to the most tumultuous summer of the twentieth century. It’s 1969, and for the Levin family, the times they are a-changing. Every year the children have looked forward to spending the summer at their grandmother’s historic home in downtown Nantucket. But like so much else in America, nothing is the same: Blair, the oldest sister, is marooned in Boston, pregnant with twins and unable to travel. Middle sister Kirby, caught up in the thrilling vortex of civil rights protests and determined to be independent, takes a summer job on Martha’s Vineyard. Only-son Tiger is an infantry soldier, recently deployed to Vietnam. Thirteen-year-old Jessie suddenly feels like an only child, marooned in the house with her out-of-touch grandmother and her worried mother, each of them hiding a troubling secret. As the summer heats up, Ted Kennedy sinks a car in Chappaquiddick, man flies to the moon, and Jessie and her family experience their own dramatic upheavals along with the rest of the country. In her first historical novel, rich with the details of an era that shaped both a nation and an island thirty miles out to sea, Elin Hilderbrand once again earns her title as queen of the summer novel.
Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Contemporary Women

On Sale: June 18th 2019

Price: $30 / $39 (CAD)

Page Count: 656

ISBN-13: 9780316454162

Edition: Large Print

Readers are loving Summer of '69!

Praise

Praise for Summer of '69:
"An engrossing tale of an iconic American summer"—People Magazine
"Superb...Hilderbrand hits all the right notes about life in a tightly knit family, and this crowd-pleaser is sure to satisfy both her fans and newcomers alike."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
"HIGH-DEMAND BACKSTORY: Hilderbrand's first foray into historical fiction will rouse curiosity in new readers as well as devotees of her annual summer smashes."—Susan Maguire, Booklist
"Hilderbrand's characters are utterly convincing and immediately draw us into their problems, from petty to grave...To use the parlance of the period, a highly relevant retrospective."
Kirkus
"Misunderstandings, secrets, and wrong choices are revealed in this completely satisfying novel that is the beach read of the summer, sure to appeal to Hilderbrand's fans while earning her new readers. A must buy."—The Library Journal
"With vivid descriptions of the songs, fashions and other details of the era woven throughout, it's a true nostalgia trip."—AARP
Praise for The Perfect Couple:
"A quintessential summer read."
People
"One of this summer's must-reads that is all at once quick paced, compulsively readable, and thought provoking. An entertaining yet observant look at the surprising secrets that can fester and erupt in marriage."—Patriot-Ledger
"a fantastic and clever whodunit that keeps readers in suspense throughout the entire book...Hilderbrand's books keep getting better and better as they're well thought out and meticulously written."—Bookreporter
"This is one beach read you won't be able to put down as the investigation unfolds."—Brides.com
"Elin Hilderbrand's fans can expect a twist on the beach this summer with her new book"—CBS News
"a sizzling summer read fans won't want to miss"—Bustle
"We've been saying this for a while, but it bears repeating that Elin Hilderbrand is the queen of summer reading."—Amazon Book Review
"The Perfect Couple proves that Elin Hilderbrand is the queen of the summer beach read"—WFMY News 2
"Readers can open her latest with complete confidence that it will deliver everything we expect: terrific clothes and food, smart humor, fun plot, Nantucket atmosphere, connections to the characters of preceding novels, and warmth in relationships evoked so beautifully it gets you right there...Sink into this book like a hot, scented bath...a delicious, relaxing pleasure. And a clever whodunit at the same time."—Kirkus, starred review
"Hilderbrand throws enough curveballs to keep readers guessing, but not too many, maintaining the breezy pace her novels are known for. The mystery element is new, but The Perfect Couple is classic Hilderbrand."—Booklist
Praise for THE IDENTICALS:
"A sun-drenched treat."
Kim Hubbard, People
"Another Hilderbrand beach hit."
Jocelyn McClurg, USA Today, 10 Hot Books You Won't Want to Miss This Summer
"Engaging family relationships mixed with vivid landscape descriptions create an effortless read."
Library Journal
"Hilderbrand is the queen of the smart beach read, and her latest is no exception."—Entertainment Weekly
