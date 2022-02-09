In SUMMER DAYS AGAIN, Elin Hilderbrand offers nine delectable stories—prequels, sequels, and "missing chapters" from her cherished books—some of which have never been published, until now.



Inside the collection, you'll find:

• Three years after Mallory Blessing’s death (in 28 SUMMERS), her friends gather for another eventful Labor Day celebration on Nantucket in “The Sixth Wedding.”

• The marriage at the heart of BEAUTIFUL DAY enters uncertain territory when Margot Carmichael encourages her husband to reunite with his ex-girlfriend in “The Surfing Lesson.”

• In “The Tailgate” the weekend of a Harvard/Yale football game recharts the course of “MATCHMAKER” Dabney Kimball’s first—and abiding—true love.

• In “Summer of ‘79," the three Levin sisters reunite after a decade after the summer that changed everything.

• And more…



With a foreword by Elin Hilderbrand about the writer’s reluctance to leave treasured characters behind and a prefatory, "behind-the-scenes" note included with each story, this book answers the prayers of both new and seasoned readers everywhere who, like the Kirkus reviewer, “would rather be living in an Elin Hilderbrand novel.”