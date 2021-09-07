Three romantic rivals in one crowded house equals plenty of room for jealousy in this surprising and heartwarming story from New York Times bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand.
Laurel Thorpe, Belinda Rowe, and Scarlett Oliver share only two things; a love for the man they all married, Deacon Thorpe–a celebrity chef with an insatiable appetite for life–and a passionate dislike of one another. All three are remarkable, spirited women, but they couldn’t be more different. Laurel: Deacon’s high school sweetheart and an effortlessly beautiful social worker; Belinda: a high-maintenance Hollywood diva; and Scarlett: a sexy southern belle floating by on her family money and her fabulous looks. They’ve established a delicate understanding over the years–they avoid each other at all costs.
But their fragile detente threatens to come crashing down after Deacon’s tragic death on his favorite place on earth: a ramshackle Nantucket summer cottage. Deacon’s final wish was for his makeshift family to assemble on his beloved Nantucket to say good-bye. Begrudgingly, Laurel, Belinda, and Scarlett gather on the island as once again, as in each of their marriages, they’re left to pick up Deacon’s mess. Now they’re trapped in the crowded cottage where they all made their own memories–a house that they now share in more ways than one–along with the children they raised with Deacon, and his best friend. Laurel, Belinda, and Scarlett each had an unbreakable bond with Deacon–and they all have secrets to hide.
Before the weekend is over, there are enough accusations, lies, tears, and drama to turn even the best of friends–let alone three women who married the same man–into adversaries. As his unlikely family says good-bye to the man who brought them together–for better or worse–will they be able to put aside their differences long enough to raise a glass in Deacon’s honor?
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR HERE'S TO US:
"Beautiful people, dysfunctional families and Nantucket: That's Hilderbrand territory, and it wouldn't be summer without a visit...[Here's to Us is] just the thing for a day by the sea."
—Kim Hubbard, People
"It must be summer: Hilderbrand is back with a new beach read."
—Jocelyn McClurg, USA Today
"The must read that will be in everyone's beach bag this summer."
—Brenda Janowitz, Popsugar
"The queen of the summer beach read...keeps the title with another light-as-air Nantucket-centered tome."
—New York Post
"No one captures the flavor and experience of a summer place--the outdoor showers, the seafood, the sand in the floorboards--like Hilderbrand."
—Kirkus
"Hilderbrand is a master when it comes to writing the quintessential summer read and her offering this summer, Here's to Us, is no exception."
—Laurie Higgins, Wicked Local.com
"The book immediately draws you in with its scenic descriptions of the island and the Page Six-worthy life of a famous rock star chef. A comfy beach chair and Here's to Us is the perfect recipe for a delectable reading experience."
—Bronwyn Miller, BookReporter
"The perfect summer read...Fans of delectable summer reads and romances with a touch of tragedy will love this latest Hilderbrand novel, a perfect companion for a sunny summer morning and a bowl of something sweet."
—Tara Sonin, B&N Reads
"Queen of the summer beach read."
—Lambeth Hochwald, Parade
"The bestselling author of The Rumor pens yet another must-pack beach read--this time about forgiveness, unlikely friendships and the experiences that unite us."
—Ava Baccari, Hello Canada
"Here's to Us will spice up your vacation...You won't be able to put the pages down as the lies, tears, accusations and drama pile up in this crowded cottage."
—YourTango.com
"An absolutely addictive read...written with such exquisite attention to detail, you'll practically smell the salt air and feel the sand beneath your feet."
—Georgea Kovanis, Detroit Free Press
