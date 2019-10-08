28 Summers

By the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Summer of ’69: Their secret love affair has lasted for decades – but this could be the summer that changes everything



Once a year, Alice and Tom have met on Nantucket to rekindle the passionate love affair they began 28 years earlier. Each married to someone else, with busy lives and happy families, they’ve managed to keep their secret, and to keep their love alive.



But nothing is forever. Tom’s wife is in the national spotlight for her controversial and increasingly popular campaign for a Senate office. And Alice has received a diagnosis that puts her future in doubt. Could their 28th summer together also be their last?