Refugee 87
A young refugee crosses continents in this timely, heartbreaking, and ultimately uplifting novel of survival.Read More
Shif has a happy life, unfamiliar with the horrors of his country’s regime. He is one of the smartest boys in school, and feels safe and loved in the home he shares with his mother and little sister, right next door to his best friend. But the day that soldiers arrive at his door, Shif knows that he will never be safe again–his only choice is to run. Facing both unthinkable cruelty and boundless kindness, Shif bravely makes his way towards a future he can barely imagine.
Based on real experiences and written in spare, powerful prose, this gripping debut illustrates the realities faced by countless young refugees across the world today. Refugee 87 is a story of friendship, kindness, hardship, survival, and — above all — hope.
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Refugee 87:
* "A gripping novel that leaves you on the edge of your seat rooting for Shif's survival."—School Library Connection
"A suspenseful debut novel about the forces of greed and love that shape a refugee's fate."—Kirkus Reviews
"Shif's blunt and sympathetic voice turns today's headlines into one compassionate and resilient boy's experience."—Publishers Weekly
"Exceptional...vivid, convincing and empathetic...a tale of our time, imparting understanding and sympathy...powerfully told, without sentimentality."—Sunday Times (UK)
"Full of tension, fear, heartbreak and hope, it conveys both the bitterness of having family, home and identity stolen away piecemeal, and a courageous determination to survive."—The Guardian (UK)
"A remarkable debut novel...While being an incredibly timely read, above all, [Refugee 87] is about friendship and hope."—iNews (UK)