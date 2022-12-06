Free shipping on orders $35+

Firescaping Your Home
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Firescaping Your Home

A Manual for Readiness in Wildfire Country

by Edwards Adrienne

by Rachel Schleiger

Regular Price $27.99

Regular Price $34.99 CAD

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $27.99

Regular Price $34.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 15, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Aug 15, 2023

Page Count

264 Pages

Publisher

Hachette Logo Large Light blue Hachette logo with icon and text

ISBN-13

9781643261355

Genre

Nonfiction / Gardening / Regional / West (ak, Ca, Co, Hi, Id, Mt, Nv, Ut, Wy)

Description

Wildfires have become an unavoidable part of life in the West, and many are burning more intensely over a longer fire season due to climate change and extensive drought. At the same time, more people are choosing to live adjacent to fire-prone wildlands, meaning we need to make our property and communities overall more resistant to wildfire.
 
Firescaping Your Home will help readers minimize wildfire risks by recommending simple, actionable steps every homeowner should use to mitigate fire damage risk. It includes specific recommendations, examples, and resources for hardening your house, planting and yard maintenance, with an emphasis on how using native plants—which are already ecologically adapted to natural fire regimes—can help strike a balance between human presence and preserving natural habitat. Firescaping Your Home is a comprehensive and essential resource for all Western homeowners.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less