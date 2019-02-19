Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

My First Birthday

My First Birthday

by

This cheerful collection of colorful images and simple words provides the perfect introduction to the fun and festive symbols of a birthday celebration. Included are words such as candle, cake, gift, and balloon. The little size and sturdy pages make this sweet book perfect for little hands.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Birthdays

On Sale: March 7th 2017

Price: $5.99 / $7.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 20

ISBN-13: 9780824919993

WorthyKids Logo
Board book
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews