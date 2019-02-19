Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
My First Birthday
This cheerful collection of colorful images and simple words provides the perfect introduction to the fun and festive symbols of a birthday celebration. Included are words such as candle, cake, gift, and balloon. The little size and sturdy pages make this sweet book perfect for little hands.
Board book
