Breathe Again encourages readers to inhale deeply God’s love, grace, mercy, peace, and so much more, and to exhale this abundant life by worshiping God in all that we do and say.

We breathe because God gives us breath! We exist because God permits us! To inhale and exhale life is beyond a gift, it is an invitation to embrace a divine initiative that ushers promises of eternity to the here and now.





Many seem to be grasping for so much more in life. They long for a deeper reality of the eternal but continue to face frustration, failure, and fatal realities. Breathe Again is for anyone who is exhausted from their routine lives. For anyone whose rhythm of life is crying out for a fresh wind, a fresh voice, a fresh reality of divine calling and purpose. For those exhausted from their personal efforts to keep the family going in the right direction, to run that company, to lead that congregation, or to impact their campus.





Breathe Again is more than a motivational resource that simply challenges people to be more dedicated, disciplined, or devoted. Ed Newton helps readers realize a rich, abundant Christian life is not about doing better; instead, it’s all about recognizing that God is better. He is better than all our empty attempts to create new and improved selves. Just as our Creator did when He breathed life into Adam, when He brought Scripture to life, or when Jesus breathed out His last breath so we could breathe in His salvation, God’s supernatural intent and desire is to breathe upon your life for the purpose of a divine awakening.