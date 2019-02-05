Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Nutcracker
This bestselling Christmas classic is now available in board book format.Read More
Snowflakes aren’t the only things that dance at Christmastime. So do nutcrackers, little girls, mouse-kings, and toys! Now available in board book format, this beautiful adaptation of the classic story we love so much will reach a new generation of readers.
Snowflakes aren’t the only things that dance at Christmastime. So do nutcrackers, little girls, mouse-kings, and toys! Now available in board book format, this beautiful adaptation of the classic story we love so much will reach a new generation of readers.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use