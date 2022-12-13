Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
The Atlas Obscura Explorer’s Guide for the World’s Most Adventurous Kid
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 18, 2018. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
New York Times bestseller!
The Atlas Obscura Explorer’s Guide for the World’s Most Adventurous Kid is a thrilling expedition to 100 of the most surprising, mysterious, and weird-but-true places on earth.
For curious kids, this is the chance to embark on the journey of a lifetime—and see how faraway countries have more in common than you might expect! Hopscotch from country to country in a chain of connecting attractions: Explore Mexico’s glittering cave of crystals, then visit the world’s largest cave in Vietnam. Peer over a 355-foot waterfall in Zambia, then learn how Antarctica’s Blood Falls got their mysterious color. Or see mysterious mummies in Japan and France, then majestic ice caves in both Argentina and Austria.
As you climb mountains, zip-line over forests, and dive into oceans, this book is your passport to a world of hidden wonders, illuminated by gorgeous art.
The Atlas Obscura Explorer’s Guide for the World’s Most Adventurous Kid is a thrilling expedition to 100 of the most surprising, mysterious, and weird-but-true places on earth.
For curious kids, this is the chance to embark on the journey of a lifetime—and see how faraway countries have more in common than you might expect! Hopscotch from country to country in a chain of connecting attractions: Explore Mexico’s glittering cave of crystals, then visit the world’s largest cave in Vietnam. Peer over a 355-foot waterfall in Zambia, then learn how Antarctica’s Blood Falls got their mysterious color. Or see mysterious mummies in Japan and France, then majestic ice caves in both Argentina and Austria.
As you climb mountains, zip-line over forests, and dive into oceans, this book is your passport to a world of hidden wonders, illuminated by gorgeous art.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
“A thrillingly imaginative expedition to 100 weird-but-true places on earth.”—The New York Times Book Review
"Hey kids: Geography can be fun! At least when it involves an illustrated guide to 100 magical destinations, including the Waitomo Glowworm Caves of New Zealand and South Africa’s Boulders Penguin Colony. Just don’t blame us if next year the little ones ask for a round-trip ticket to Ethiopia’s Lava Lakes."—The Washington Post
“Curiosity is both a must and a given. The tone is consistently upbeat but not melodramatic, giving the oddments a sense of reality rather than fantasy—that you could go and witness these phenomena yourself. One delectable sampler of wonders, there for the asking.”—Kirkus
★ “This unique atlas impresses the interconnectedness of the world upon readers, stoking their sense of respect, wonder, and opportunity.”—Booklist,Starred Review
"This full-color guide to a trip around the world features some of the most remarkable and mysterious places on Earth." — Shelf Awareness
"Hey kids: Geography can be fun! At least when it involves an illustrated guide to 100 magical destinations, including the Waitomo Glowworm Caves of New Zealand and South Africa’s Boulders Penguin Colony. Just don’t blame us if next year the little ones ask for a round-trip ticket to Ethiopia’s Lava Lakes."—The Washington Post
“Curiosity is both a must and a given. The tone is consistently upbeat but not melodramatic, giving the oddments a sense of reality rather than fantasy—that you could go and witness these phenomena yourself. One delectable sampler of wonders, there for the asking.”—Kirkus
★ “This unique atlas impresses the interconnectedness of the world upon readers, stoking their sense of respect, wonder, and opportunity.”—Booklist,Starred Review
"This full-color guide to a trip around the world features some of the most remarkable and mysterious places on Earth." — Shelf Awareness