The Atlas Obscura Explorer’s Guide for the World’s Most Adventurous Kid

“A thrillingly imaginative expedition to 100 weird-but-true places on earth.”—The New York Times Book Review



"Hey kids: Geography can be fun! At least when it involves an illustrated guide to 100 magical destinations, including the Waitomo Glowworm Caves of New Zealand and South Africa’s Boulders Penguin Colony. Just don’t blame us if next year the little ones ask for a round-trip ticket to Ethiopia’s Lava Lakes."—The Washington Post



“Curiosity is both a must and a given. The tone is consistently upbeat but not melodramatic, giving the oddments a sense of reality rather than fantasy—that you could go and witness these phenomena yourself. One delectable sampler of wonders, there for the asking.”—Kirkus



★ “This unique atlas impresses the interconnectedness of the world upon readers, stoking their sense of respect, wonder, and opportunity.”—Booklist,Starred Review



"This full-color guide to a trip around the world features some of the most remarkable and mysterious places on Earth." — Shelf Awareness

