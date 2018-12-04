CatStronauts: Slapdash Science

While the cats are away, the other cats will play! Flight Director Maisy is off on her first vacation in years, and World’s Best Scientist is looking for a secret vacation of his own. But while the party picks up on Earth, the CatStronauts are trying to get all of their work on the International Space Station done in record time. So when disaster strikes in space, the CatStronauts will have to fix everything without their trusty support team at Mission Control.





In this full-color graphic novel, debut author/illustrator Drew Brockington pushes CatStronauts team further than ever, adding in mounds of experiments, teamwork, and tuna fish by the ton!