CatStronauts: Slapdash Science
In the fifth book in the CatStronauts graphic novel series, Pom Pom pushes her experiments to the limit on the International Space Station, while the cats at Mission Control take a much needed break. What could possibly go wrong?Read More
While the cats are away, the other cats will play! Flight Director Maisy is off on her first vacation in years, and World’s Best Scientist is looking for a secret vacation of his own. But while the party picks up on Earth, the CatStronauts are trying to get all of their work on the International Space Station done in record time. So when disaster strikes in space, the CatStronauts will have to fix everything without their trusty support team at Mission Control.
In this full-color graphic novel, debut author/illustrator Drew Brockington pushes CatStronauts team further than ever, adding in mounds of experiments, teamwork, and tuna fish by the ton!
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for CatStronauts:
An IndieBound Bestseller—Kirkus Reviews
An Amazon Best Book for April 2017
A 2018 TLA Little Maverick Graphic Novel Reading List Book
"With its appealing blend of cuteness, substance, and humor, this should have readers over the moon. "
"Brockington's off-the-wall kitty sci-fi series packs the full-color panels with cute cats, space travel, and comical high jinks...sure to elicit lots of giggles among middle-grade comics fans."—Booklist
"The engagingly lighthearted drama and positive resolutions, and the expressive characters, who are as adorable as they are adventurous, provide...fun purchases that will do well on their own or paired with heavier nonfiction titles on history or the environment."
—School Library Journal
"Humor and suspense compete throughout... In playful, mock-heroic, full-color cartoons, Brockington mines space theater for everything.... Even the chapter headings get in on the fun."—Publishers Weekly
"There's lots of enthusiasm for graphic novels for this age range, and the CatStronauts deserve a spot."—BCCB