Spirit Riding Free: Reading Adventures

by

This full-color reader bindup includes one exclusive story as well as four previously-published favorites based on DreamWorks Spirit Riding Free, now streaming on Netflix!

Includes five Passport to Reading Level 1 and Level 2 books based on popular Spirit Riding Free episodes: Meet the PALs, Lucky’s Class Contest, Spring Beginnings, and A Tricky Halloween.

This bindup also includes Lucky’s Treasure Hunt, a brand-new, exclusive reader about camping and decoding a mysterious map!

Passport to Reading: Featuring a winning combination of favorite licensed characters and carefully controlled text–reading along or reading alone just got more fun with Passport to Reading! All books include a parent letter, word count, Guided Reading level, and number of sight words.

Level 1: Reading Together: read short words in simple sentence structures to begin a reader’s journey.

Level 2: Reading out Loud: encourages developing readers to sound out loud, includes more complex stories with simple vocabulary.

DreamWorks Spirit Riding Free © 2020 DreamWorks Animation LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Readers / Beginner

On Sale: August 4th 2020

Price: $8.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 160

ISBN-13: 9780316496193

Trade Paperback
Passport to Reading Level 2