Spirit Riding Free: Reading Adventures

This full-color reader bindup includes one exclusive story as well as four previously-published favorites based on DreamWorks Spirit Riding Free, now streaming on Netflix!





Includes five Passport to Reading Level 1 and Level 2 books based on popular Spirit Riding Free episodes: Meet the PALs, Lucky’s Class Contest, Spring Beginnings, and A Tricky Halloween.





This bindup also includes Lucky’s Treasure Hunt, a brand-new, exclusive reader about camping and decoding a mysterious map!





Passport to Reading: Featuring a winning combination of favorite licensed characters and carefully controlled text–reading along or reading alone just got more fun with Passport to Reading! All books include a parent letter, word count, Guided Reading level, and number of sight words.

Level 1: Reading Together: read short words in simple sentence structures to begin a reader’s journey.

Level 2: Reading out Loud: encourages developing readers to sound out loud, includes more complex stories with simple vocabulary.





DreamWorks Spirit Riding Free © 2020 DreamWorks Animation LLC. All Rights Reserved.