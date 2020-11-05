Spirit: How to Draw
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Spirit: How to Draw

by

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780316628051

USD: $8.99  /  CAD: $12.99

ON SALE: July 6th 2021

Genre:

PAGE COUNT: 112

Select a format:

Trade Paperback
ebook
Learn to sketch Lucky and her PALs in this how-to-draw book that also includes puzzles, coloring pages, and more! DreamWorks Spirit animated feature film coming to theaters June 4, 2021!
 
Lucky Prescott's life is changed forever when she moves from her home in the city to a small frontier town and befriends a wild mustang named Spirit. Follow her journey in this first-of-its-kind how to draw and learn to create your favorite characters, horses, and more!
 
DreamWorks Spirit © 2021 DreamWorks Animation LLC. All Rights Reserved.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews