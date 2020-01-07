The Glutathione Revolution

Ward off life-threatening disease and symptoms of aging with this guide to boosting your levels of glutathione (GHS), the “master antioxidant.”





While there’s no real fountain of youth just yet, upping your levels of glutathione (GHS) can help you ward off life-threatening disease and symptoms of aging. GSH is the disease-fighting, age-slowing, energy-enhancing, beautifying antioxidant that many of us are just starting to be aware of. It helps do everything from bolstering immunity to lowering inflammation and regulating hormones–which means it has the potential to help protect against a long list of maladies (cancer, heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, and Alzheimer’s).

At the forefront of research, Dr. Nayan Patel offers the first book that really unpacks the power of this super antioxidant.is a guide that is both comprehensive and practical, outlining what exactly glutathione is–and what happens to us as it decreases over time. Dr. Patel shows us how to naturally kick it into overdrive to capitalize on the antioxidant’s innumerable benefits. With a 14-day plan, along with recipes, menus, and easy natural steps to boost glutathione levels in the body, you can feel younger and ward off the diseases of aging–naturally.