"Dr. Hyman is a modern-day Hippocrates, a pied piper with a clarion call to heal ourselves with healthy food and good habits, as well to rethink and realign our food system to support greater health in the world. His voice is at once fresh, powerful, informed, passionate, and encouraging, and his book a must read for us all."

—Walter Robb, Stonewall Robb Advisors, Former co-CEO of Whole Foods Market



"Dr. Mark Hyman pulls no punches in this eye-opening journey through the food system, revealing the jungle behind the grocery aisle, farmer's market, cafeteria, and anywhere we find food. While in his past books he helped us realize the joy and benefits of healthy eating, this book takes a deep dive into the hidden politics, vested corporate interests, and broken regulations that create confusion and distrust about what we are fed, both in terms of food and information. Food Fix argues that food inequities increase risks for chronic diseases, which contributes to social unrest, mental health disorders, educational inequities, and even violence and crime. The good news is that with each ugly reveal, Dr. Hyman proposes practical solutions. If you want to know what's under the sheets of our food system and what needs to be done to repair the mess, read this book. If you are part of the problem: run -- Food Fix is coming after you. I highly recommend the fascinating probe into the world behind our food."—William W. Li, author of Eat to Beat Disease



"Our food system went to Dr. Mark Hyman for a check-up, and in Food Fix he diagnoses chronic influence-peddling, inflammation of the profit motive (the money-grubbing has metastasized), sclerosis of the lower politician, and a severely ruptured public interest. Read this book. Then take two actions and tweet him in the morning."

"Few issues are as important as the food the world grows, transports, wastes, and consumes, and few people can capture this picture, and can be as creative with solutions as Mark Hyman. This is a powerful call to arms."

—Kelly D. Brownell, PhD, Director of World FoodPolicy Center



"Food Fix by Dr. Mark Hyman is a provocative yet transformational analysis of our food system, from farm to table. While some of the proposals to change our food system are controversial, the book represents one of the first substantive and thoughtful attempts to tie the often stove-piped subjects of food, medicine, health, and sustainable agriculture into a holistic approach to feed a hungry and healthy global population."—Dan Glickman, Former Secretary of Agriculture (1995-2001)

"Dr. Mark Hyman brilliantly unmasks the corruption in our food system. Read this book to impact your health and the world around you."—Vani Hari, author of The Food Babe Way

"Mark Hyman may be our leading physician social visionary. In his most important book yet, he shows how our food economy could be reshaped to make us more prosperous and, more important, healthier."—Lawrence H. Summers

"An authoritative, illuminating account of how greed and cynicism have poisoned our food and devastated our minds, our bodies, and our planet, paired with inspiring examples of how we can reverse the damage, restore our health, and heal our world. Food Fix is profoundly disturbing and vitally important."

—James S. Gordon, MD, psychiatrist and author of The Transformation

"In spite of daily breakthroughs in medicine, we continue to see an increase in cancers, heart disease, and other chronic conditions. It's time to consider not just what we eat, but how it's farmed and how we are using our land in the process. Food Fix gives us an outline of what we need to consider to both fulfill our needs and preserve our planet."

—Governor Christine Todd Whitman, former Administrator of the EPA

"Food Fix shines a light on what is happening with our food system while sharing ways for readers to make a real change. Dr. Hyman's book inspires us to set out on a path to improve our personal health and, at the same time, the health of our planet."—Gisele Bündchen, author of Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life and global environmentalist

"If you're overwhelmed by the scale of the world's problems, and wondering what you can do in your own life to start, Food Fix is for you. Dr. Hyman deftly connects the dots between education, health, climate science, and the food we eat every day, showing that the choices we make about the food we put on our plates have consequences that ripple around the world."—Arianna Huffington, founder and CEO of Thrive Global

"Our global food system has produced an unhealthy planet, thanks to the food industry's push for unsustainable ultra-processed food. Food Fix highlights the need to focus on what we put on our plates as a way to improve our diets, our health, and the health of the planet."—Barry M. Popkin, PhD, W. R. Kenan, Jr., Distinguished Professor of Nutrition, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

"Mark Hyman has been teaching us how to eat healthier, feel better, and live longer for years. While nutrition is still a major focus in Food Fix, he also encourages us to think about how our food is produced, prepared, and purchased. I highly recommend it. It is a great read."—Ann M. Veneman, Former Secretary of Agriculture

"A tour de force read that exposes how food and food systems are at the center of our most pressing problems, impacting the health of people, our environment, and even our national security. Food Fix boldly demonstrates how changing what -- and how -- we eat can literally change the world."—Bill Frist, MD, Former Majority Leader US Senate

"In an increasingly polarized and anxious world, Food Fix is a beacon of hope and inspiration, serving up a pragmatic and clear-eyed assessment of where we are, and how changing the way we eat and think about food, can take us where we need to go."—Deepak Chopra

"Dr. Hyman's diagnostic skills are on full display in this brilliant book. He's connected the pandemic of chronic human disease with the many expressions of our environmental crisis, for which his urgent prescription is regenerative agriculture. Reading this book should give all of us great hope for personal and planetary healing, and thank you, Mark, for shining your light on our path forward."—Tom Newmark, Chairman of The Carbon Underground and past Chair of Greenpeace Fund US

"Dr. Hyman's provocative perspective on the power of food to fix us and our planet is an influential read."—Mehmet Oz, MD

"It may have occurred to you that you need to change your diet, for your own health or the planet's. This volume will give you both a nudge in that direction, and some straightforward guidance for getting underway!"—Bill McKibben, author of Falter

"Dr. Hyman is a unique leader in the food world, building bridges between disparate viewpoints, creating connections between different worlds, and using this to construct an original plan for how we can all move forward towards better health, not only for ourselves but also for the planet. Food Fix ranges masterfully across different fields, offering, ultimately, a sense of hope and an inspiring vision for the future."—Nina Teicholz, author of The Big Fat Surprise

