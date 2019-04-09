Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Collagen Diet
A 28-Day Plan for Sustained Weight Loss, Glowing Skin, Great Gut Health, and a Younger You
Dr. Josh Axe, bestselling author of Keto Diet and Eat Dirt, explains how to lose weight, prevent disease, improve your digestion, and renew your youth by taking advantage of dietary collagen.Read More
Today, interest in dietary collagen is growing at an astounding rate, and with good reason. The benefits of a collagen-rich diet are remarkable, ranging from better weight control to enhanced digestion, clearer skin, reduced inflammation, and improved immune function.
Dietary collagen provides a unique blend of amino acids and other compounds, making it critical for everyone, including infants, young children, the elderly, athletes, pregnant women, new mothers, and adult men and women. Simply put: When we don’t get enough of the beneficial compounds found in collagen-rich foods, we experience more injuries, chronic aches and pain, digestive issues, and other symptoms associated with aging. And most people don’t get enough. Collagen is the missing ingredient that can help all of us live longer, healthier, more vital lives.
In The Collagen Diet, Dr. Axe describes how collagen helps maintain the structure and integrity of almost every part of the body. You’ll learn how your skin, hair, nails, bones, disks, joints, ligaments, tendons, arterial walls, and gastrointestinal tract all depend on the consumption of collagen-rich foods.
Featuring a twenty-eight-day meal plan, seventy mouthwatering recipes, and specific advice for supporting your body’s collagen production with exercise and lifestyle interventions, The Collagen Diet provides everything you need to take advantage of this overlooked cornerstone of modern health.
"Collagen shows up in nearly every part of the body, from your hair and skin to your arterial walls, gastrointestinal tract, and even your eyes. Dr. Axe presents the science behind this miraculous substance, and how you can use it to fight chronic pain, digestive issues, skin issues, and so much more."—Dr. Alejandro Junger, author of Clean
"In The Collagen Diet, Dr. Axe offers a thorough explanation of the nutritional importance of collagen -- and how we can easily and affordably get more of it in our diets. A must-read for anyone dedicated to taking care of their body and aging well."—Jillian Michaels, author of The 6 Keys
"The Collagen Diet holds key insights into the significance of collagen, an often overlooked protein. Dr. Axe brilliantly explains why collagen is foundational to lifelong health and how to incorporate it into our lives for healthy aging -- from our skin to our bones."
—Amy Myers, MD, author of The Autoimmune Solution
"I love The Collagen Diet. Dr. Axe is my go-to guru on all things health! In the book, he goes through the latest medical research and has a 28-day collagen-boosting plan to help your digestion, skin, hair, nails, and joints, and reduce inflammation. If you want to look and feel your best, you've got to read this book!"
—Shawn Johnson East, Olympic Gold Medalist
