Bestselling author Dr. Josh Axe explains how to cure more than 70 diseases, lose weight, and increase vitality with traditional healing practices passed down through the ages.



Long before the first pharmaceutical companies opened their doors in the 1850s, doctors treated people, not symptoms. And although we’ve become used to popping pills, Americans have finally had it with the dangerous side effects, addiction and over-prescribing — and they’re desperate for an alternative.



Here’s the good news: That alternative has been here all along in the form of ancient treatments used for eons in traditional Chinese, Ayurvedic and Greek medicine. Ancient Remedies is the first comprehensive layman’s guide that will bring together and explain to the masses the very best of these time-tested practices.



In Ancient Remedies, Dr. Axe explores the foundational concepts of ancient healing — eating right for your type and living in sync with your circadian clock. Readers will learn how traditional practitioners identified the root cause of each patient’s illness, then treated it with medicinal herbs, mushrooms, CBD, essential oils and restorative mind-body practices. What’s more, they’ll discover how they can use these ancient treatments themselves to cope with dozens of diseases, from ADHD to diabetes, hypothyroidism, autoimmune disease and beyond.



Through engaging language and accessible explanations, Ancient Remedies offers readers everything they need to know about getting, and staying, health — without toxic, costly synthetic drugs.



