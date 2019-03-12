The Jeremiah Study Bible, NKJV: Majestic Black Leatherluxe® w/ thumb index
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Jeremiah Study Bible, NKJV: Majestic Black Leatherluxe® w/ thumb index

What It Says. What It Means. What It Means For You.

by Dr. David Jeremiah

Worthy Books

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Leather/fine binding / ISBN-13: 9781546015192

USD: $89.99  /  CAD: $112.99

ON SALE: October 8th 2019

Genre: Nonfiction / Study Aids / Study Guides

PAGE COUNT: 2176

Select a format:

Leather/fine binding
Leather/fine binding Leather/fine binding Leather/fine binding See All
Drawn from more than 40 years of study, Dr. David Jeremiah, one of America’s leading Bible teachers, has produced a deeply personal and comprehensive study Bible packed with features specifically focused to help you discover what Scripture says, what Scripture means and, most importantly, what Scripture means for you. The Jeremiah Study Bible presents the best of biblical insight and study tools along with clear, practical application to bring about authentic transformation in your life.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews