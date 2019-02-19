Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Jeremiah Study Bible, NKJV: Gray/Purple LeatherLuxe® w/Thumb Index

What It Says. What It Means. What It Means For You.

by

David Jeremiah, whose last 6 trade books are New York Times bestsellers, has TV and radio programs reaching more than 10 million viewers weekly. Drawing from more than 40 years of study from arguably the most widely viewed and respected Bible teacher in America today, The Jeremiah Study Bible represents the best new Study Bible of this generation. It is a legacy resource for decades to come.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Bibles / New King James Version / Study

On Sale: February 4th 2014

Price: $89.99 / $116.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 2176

ISBN-13: 9781617954139

Worthy Books
